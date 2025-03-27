Oklo Stock: Bearish Thesis Gains Traction Post Q4 Earnings
Summary
- Oklo’s guidance for cash burn in FY 2025 could be a sign of a potential capital raise in the short-term to capitalize on the stock’s high valuation, in my opinion.
- While Oklo extended its timeline to deploy its first SMR by early 2028, a summary of a meeting conducted with the NRC indicates that this timeline may be further delayed.
- Oklo’s management showed concern of not being able to secure commercial amounts of HALEU before the 2030s.
- The expansion of the 50 MW SMR design to 75 MW will be a headwind to costs and is a possible sign of slow demand for low-output SMRs.
- I’m reiterating my strong sell rating for Oklo stock.
