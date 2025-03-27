In the fourth fiscal quarter, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) yet again benefited from significant revenue and gross merchandise volume growth. This growth is supported by strong customer acquisition momentum and the e-Commerce platform is already highly profitable, making it an
MercadoLibre: Strong Investment Proposition
Summary
- MercadoLibre, a rapidly growing South American e-Commerce platform, saw significant gross merchandise and revenue growth in Q4'24 and FY 2024, driven by strong customer acquisition.
- I previously rated MercadoLibre a strong buy due to impressive financial metrics, particularly in core markets Mexico and Brazil, indicating robust business momentum.
- The company achieved 102% year-over-year net revenue growth in FY 2024, and operating margins are growing.
- Shares are trading 10% below the 3-year average P/E ratio and have an attractive risk profile.
- Despite risks like high inflation in South America, MercadoLibre's focus on customer acquisition and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.