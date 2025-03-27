Not A No. 2 To Nvidia: Initiating AMD With A Strong Buy
Summary
- I'm initiating Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. with a strong buy for long-term investors, despite fierce (to say the least) competition with Nvidia.
- AMD's forward P/E of 23x and PEG ratio of 0.8x indicate it's undervalued compared to Nvidia and Intel, and I think it presents a compelling entry point at current levels.
- AMD's diverse exposure across AI, CPUs, and gaming, coupled with rising market share in PC chips, make me optimistic on the company in the long-term despite short-term pain.
- U.S.-China trade tensions pose risks, but AMD could potentially benefit domestically as a cheaper alternative to Nvidia, enhancing its market position.
- I hereon share my sentiment on AMD and why I think the stock will be an outperformer in 2H25.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.