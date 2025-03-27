Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Zhang – Investor Relations

Yan Dinggui – Chief Executive Officer

Fan Chunlin – Chief Financial Officer

Xu Yifang – Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yong Zhao – Haitong Securities

Hua Rong – Jinyu Asset

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Currently all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Shawn Zhang from Investor Relations of Jiayin Group. Please go ahead.

Shawn Zhang

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Jiayin Group's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. We released our earnings results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's website as well as from newswire services. On the call with me today are Mr. Yan Dinggui, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Fan Chunlin, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Xu Yifang, Chief Risk Officer.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. Also, please note that, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned