Why CLO Equity Could Be In For More Pain Ahead (And How To Navigate It)

Mar. 27, 2025 2:54 PM ET, , , , , , ,
Stanford Chemist
Investing Group Leader
(19min)

Summary

  • CLO equity prices are facing pressure from rising risks and default expectations.
  • CLO equity is still generating strong cash flows for patient investors.
  • Our CEF rotation strategy can deliver alpha during volatile market conditions.
  • More conservative investors could consider transitioning to CLO debt CEFs or ETFs.

Coins dropping into a piggy bank

Richard Drury

Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) closed-end funds (CEFs) have generally struggled so far this month. These funds include:

  • Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)
  • Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
  • OFS Credit Company (OCCI)
  • Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF)
  • Sound

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Stanford Chemist
19.82K Followers

Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training. For the past decade he has been providing analysis and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investments with CEFs and ETFs. He leads the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Features of the service include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of {CEF/ETF Income Laboratory} holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC, ECC, EIC, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECC--
Eagle Point Credit Co LLC
OXLC--
Oxford Lane Capital Corporation
OCCI--
OFS Credit Company Inc
CCIF--
Carlyle Credit Income Fund
SPMC--
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News