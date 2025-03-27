Franklin High Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve.
  • Donald Trump’s presidential election victory in the United States was seen as positive for domestic economic growth but created significant uncertainty elsewhere, as investors worried about the implications of increased US protectionism on global trade.
  • Contributors were yield-curve positioning and ratings quality tilt. Detractors were security selection and industry allocation.
  • We expect default rates to remain below historical averages due to the combination of strong balance sheets and continued economic growth.

Average annual total returns and fund expenses (%)

Without Sales Charge

With Maximum Sales Charge

Expenses

Sales Charges

Inception

Class

CUSIP

Ticker

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

Inception

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

Inception

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

