Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q4 2024 Review

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s exposure to high-yield bonds, bank loans and collateralized loan obligations contributed to performance.
  • With interest rates rising sharply, the U.S. fixed income market generated weak results during the fourth quarter and posted a modest gain for the year.
  • Our base case calls for further weakening in global growth and further declines in inflation with a greater emphasis on services disinflation.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns1 (%)

1 Mth

3 Mths

1 Year

3 Year

Since Inception (06/25/2021)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NAV Returns)a

-1.30

-0.80

9.10

1.59

1.70

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (Market Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

