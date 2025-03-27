Buying The Crypto Dip With The Leveraged CONL ETF Product

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Cryptocurrency, led by Bitcoin, has seen explosive growth and volatility, with Bitcoin peaking at over $109,000 in 2025 before correcting.
  • Coinbase is the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, with its stock reflecting the volatility of the crypto market, trading from $31.55 to $429.54.
  • The GraniteShares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF amplifies COIN's price action, offering high returns but requiring careful risk management due to its leverage.
  • The Trump administration's embrace of cryptocurrencies, including a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, has bolstered the sector, making COIN shares a proxy for crypto market trends.
Binance, OKX, MEXC, Houbi, Coinbase, Bitpie, Kraken, ZB, Bitstamp. Cryptocurrency exchange apps

Robert Way

Cryptocurrency was not part of the investment vocabulary a little over fifteen years ago before Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) burst on the scene in 2010 at five cents per token. In 2025, Bitcoin’s price rose to over $109,000 per token before correcting. Moreover, thousands

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.88K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

