If a company has the buzziest show on TV, one of the most anticipated shows of the season and is behind one of the summer’s most intriguing films – does it matter if the division that backed them is hemorrhaging money?
Apple: Why It Doesn't Matter That Apple TV+ Is Reportedly Losing Money
Summary
- Apple TV+ is reportedly losing $1 billion annually, but in the grand scheme of Apple's overall universe, that isn't as bad as it sounds.
- One of Apple TV+'s goals is to convert viewers into lifelong Apple hardware buyers, making streaming a strategic, not standalone, venture.
- Despite losses, Apple TV+ content like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" generate significant revenue on their own and have strong cultural impact, justifying the investment.
- Apple's broader services division, which includes Apple TV+, had a successful year, making the streaming losses more manageable.
- Apple TV+ has always been more of a vanity play than anything else, and as long as its content keeps earning praise and winning awards, not much should change.
