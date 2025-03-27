AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY) has very good growth prospects over the long term due to its unique exposure to Asia, while its current valuation appears to be somewhat undemanding. As this is my first coverage of AIA, in this article I do a review of its business profile and most recent earnings, to see whether or not AIA is a good play for long-term investors in the insurance sector.

Business Overview

AIA Group is an insurance company based in Hong Kong, offering life insurance products, critical illness, accident, savings, and medical insurance services. The company is the largest life insurance group operating in Asia, having operations in about 18 markets across Asia and the Pacific, excluding Japan. Reflecting its large size, AIA’s current market value is about $80 billion, and its shares trade in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

Regarding its distribution, it has an extensive network of agents, partners, and bancassurance agreements to distribute its products and services across several markets. Its business is segmented by geographies, with Hong Kong being the largest one, followed by Mainland China and other markets like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Measured by premium income, about 30% is generated in Hong Kong, 23% in Mainland China, and 12% in Thailand, while other markets have smaller weights both on premiums and earnings.

AIA is the largest pan-Asia life and health insurer, which is a competitive advantage over the long term. This position is supported by its own sales network and strategic partnerships with banks across several markets. These partnerships can also be considered a competitive advantage given that it’s difficult for other insurance companies to establish the same types of partnerships across Asia, making AIA’s leading position in life and health insurance difficult to challenge.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, for investors who