Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCPK:CYRBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Raphael Horn - Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Maia Mickelberg - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A.'s Fourth Quarter of 2024 Earnings Call. Today with us are Mr. Raphael Horn, CEO; and Mr. Miguel Mickelberg, CFO and IRO.
Raphael Horn
Good morning.
We finished 2024 with operating and financial results that surpassed Cyrela's historical landmarks, thanks to excellent execution. Despite the sectors unfavorable macroeconomics bringing deteriorating expectations and asset prices in the second half of the year, the company grew in launches, resilience in sales and margins, in addition to positive generation.
