Terra Property Trust, Inc. CAL 26. (TPTA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Terra Property Trust, Inc. CAL 26. (NYSE:TPTA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Pinkus - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Muscat - Head of Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Pinkus

Welcome to Terra Property Trust's Quarterly Investor Update Conference call. I'm Gregory Pinkus, Terra Property Trust's Chief Financial Officer. I'm joined by Michael Muscat, Head of Asset Management for Terra Property Trust.

On today's call, I will provide financial and operational details of our performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and will then provide an update on Terra Property Trust's liquidity plans. Finally, we will address selected questions submitted by investors in advance of this call.

We will limit items discussed on this call to information that has already been made public. We would also like to inform you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and while we believe the statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by forward-looking statements are detailed in our filings with the SEC, and we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Before discussing our financial results and operational matters, we thought it helpful to discuss our general market overview and Terra's investment strategy. For the last three years, economic sentiment in the US has been uncertain as the Fed, responding to a surge in inflation to levels not seen in more than four decades, embarked upon one of the longest and steepest tightening cycles.

This uncertainty has pervaded even as the Fed finally began easing. The Fed has not cut rates as quickly or by as much as the markets originally