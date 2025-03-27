NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is making progress toward commencing operations at its Rook 1 mine, with the expectation of its hearing with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission to occur in late 2025 or early 2026. With mine operations
NexGen Energy's Competition Isn't Other Uranium Miners, It's Natural Gas
Summary
- NexGen Energy's Rook 1 mine is progressing towards a 2025-2026 hearing with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, with offtake agreements secured with US utilities.
- The uranium market faces macroeconomic headwinds, with natural gas becoming more favorable for powering large-scale AI data centers.
- The first data center being built as part of the project Stargate may utilize natural gas given its location near major natural gas pipelines near the Permian Basin.
- Russia's dominance in uranium enrichment and potential supply chain bottlenecks pose significant risks, making natural gas a more viable power source for data centers.
- NXE also faces risks to imposed tariffs on uranium imports into the US, potentially making nuclear power generation less desirable.
