HEICO: Tailwinds Will Keep It Flying High
Summary
- HEICO's fair value is $290 per share, representing a discount to the current stock price.
- The company is well-positioned to keep delivering high-teens net income growth in the future, justifying its premium to the market.
- The industry tailwinds in commercial aviation and defense are accelerating organic growth, and the acquisition pipeline remains strong.
- The management team has a 19% stake in the company and has created a well-designed incentive structure for its employees.
