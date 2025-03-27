TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Jordan - Head, IR

Patrick Zammit - CEO

Marshall Witt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Vogt - UBS

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

George Wang - Barclays

David Paige - RBC Capital Markets

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the TD SYNNEX First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. And all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to David Jordan, America's CFO and Head of Investor Relations at TD SYNNEX. David, you may begin.

David Jordan

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. With me today is Patrick Zammit, CEO; and Marshall Witt, CFO. Before we continue, let me remind you that today's discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws, including predictions, estimates, projections or other statements about future events, including statements about our strategy, demand, plans and positioning, growth, cash flow, capital allocation and stockholder return, as well as our financial expectations for future fiscal periods.

Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties discussed in today's earnings release, in the Form 8-K we filed today in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and our other reports and