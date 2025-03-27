Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Prendergast - Assistant General Counsel

Michael DiMaio - Chairman

Vincent Capone - CFO

Jihang Wang - Director of Data Science at Spectral AI

Conference Call Participants

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

John Vandermosten - Zacks

RK Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Spectral AI Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sara Prendergast, Assistant General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Sara Prendergast

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Spectral AI's 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. Our speakers for today will be Dr. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI; and Vince Capone, the company's Chief Financial Officer. We also have Dr. Jeffrey Carter, MD, who is the principal investigator in our Burn validation study and Director of Trauma and Burn at the University Medical Center, New Orleans. And Dr. Jihang Wang, the company's Director of Data Science with us today.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook.

When used in this press release, the words estimates, projected, expects, anticipates, forecasts, plans, intends, believes, seeks, may, will, should, future, propose, and variations of these words or similar expressions, or the negative versions of such words or expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and