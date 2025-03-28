VIG: Index Rebalance Adds Eli Lilly To Bolster Dividend Growth In 2025
Summary
- VIG's Index rebalanced last week and now counts Eli Lilly as its #5 holding with a 3.45% allocation. The ETF is on an impressive 11-year dividend growth streak.
- The Index yield dropped 0.04% to 1.81%, but VIG's components have five-year historical dividend growth rates and one-year estimated earnings growth rates around 10%. The dividend growth streak should continue.
- As a cross between a large-cap value and large-cap blend fund, VIG seems somewhat expensive, with a 20.49x forward P/E. I find it's somewhat complementary to SPY, with 43% overlap.
- As alternatives, I ask readers to consider DGRO, DGRW, and even SPY, since they share many of the characteristics that have made VIG a success over the long run.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SPY, SCHD, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
