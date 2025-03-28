VIG: Index Rebalance Adds Eli Lilly To Bolster Dividend Growth In 2025

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • VIG's Index rebalanced last week and now counts Eli Lilly as its #5 holding with a 3.45% allocation. The ETF is on an impressive 11-year dividend growth streak.
  • The Index yield dropped 0.04% to 1.81%, but VIG's components have five-year historical dividend growth rates and one-year estimated earnings growth rates around 10%. The dividend growth streak should continue.
  • As a cross between a large-cap value and large-cap blend fund, VIG seems somewhat expensive, with a 20.49x forward P/E. I find it's somewhat complementary to SPY, with 43% overlap.
  • As alternatives, I ask readers to consider DGRO, DGRW, and even SPY, since they share many of the characteristics that have made VIG a success over the long run.
Investment Thesis

The Index tracked by the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) just completed its multi-day reconstitution process reconstituted, with Eli Lilly (LLY) qualifying after ten consecutive years of dividend increases. In this article, I'll highlight the changes to

The Sunday Investor
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SPY, SCHD, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

