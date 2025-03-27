FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 27, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Dayton Judd - Chief Executive Officer

Jakob York - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Samir Patel - Askeladden Capital

James Bogan - Legend Capital

Igor Novgorodtsev - Lares Capital

Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners

Good day, and welcome to the FitLife Brands' Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Dayton Judd, Chief Executive Officer of FitLife Brands.

Dayton Judd

Thank you, Matt. I would like to welcome everyone to FitLife's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. We appreciate you taking the time to join us this afternoon. Joining me on the call is FitLife's CFO, Jakob York. To get started, I'll provide some opening commentary and then we will open the call up for Q&A.

As a reminder, the Company affected a 2:1 forward stock split on February 07, 2025. All per share amounts in our 10-K, press release and discussion today have been retroactively adjusted to account for the forward split.

For the Company overall, for the full year 2024, total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $64.5 million. Online sales grew 29% year-over-year and represented 67% of the Company's total revenue. Gross profit increased 31% and gross margin expanded from 40.7% to 43.6%.

Contribution, which we define as gross profit less advertising and marketing expense, increased 37% to $23.5 million. Our net income increased 70% to $9 million with basic EPS increasing 66% to $0.98 a share, and fully diluted EPS increasing 69% to $0.91 a share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full