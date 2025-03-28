GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Max Gadicke - Precision AQ, Investor Relations

David Dodd - Chairman, President & CEO

Mark Reynolds - Chief Financial Officer

Kelly McKee - Chief Medical Officer

John Sharkey - Vice President, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners

Robert LeBoyer - Noble Capital Markets

Laura Suriel - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome everyone to the GeoVax Fourth Quarter Full Year 2024 Corporate Update Call. My name is Michelle and I will facilitate today’s call. With me are David Dodd, Chairman and CEO; Mark Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Newman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; Kelly McKee, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer; and John Sharkey, PhD, Vice President, Business Development. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Max Gadicke of Precision AQ.

Max Gadicke

Thank you. Please note the following. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including weather. GeoVax can develop and manufacture its product candidates with desired characteristics in a timely manner and such products will be safe for human use. GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans. GeoVax’s product candidates will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed. GeoVax raises required capital to complete development of its products.

There is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products. GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable