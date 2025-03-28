I wrote ProShares Trust TBX: Yield Curve Through Lens of Inflation | Seeking Alpha on April 11, 2022, and gave NYSEARCA:TBX a "Buy" rating "as a possible way to reduce the impact of rising rates". I concluded, "My base case is that
This Isn't 2022 - It's Not Time For TBX (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I initially rated ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury ETF a "Buy" in April 2022 due to rising rates; now, I rate it a "Sell".
- TBX had a 14.3% annualized return from April 2022 to October 2023, while iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF had an APR of -8.7%.
- The Federal Reserve's balance sheet reduction and rising national debt will put upward pressure on intermediate Treasuries in the longer-term.
- Short-term, yield curve volatility persists due to tariffs, inflation, and recession uncertainty; I maintain a diversified bond portfolio with a focus on short-duration debt.
