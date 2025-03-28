Martin Currie Emerging Markets Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Emerging Markets' performance in the fourth quarter was challenging.
  • For the quarter, the Portfolio returned -7.90% (net of fees), and its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index-NR, returned -8.01%.
  • As we progress further into 2025, we think the key drivers of EM returns, and thus the biggest opportunities, will be technology, India and China.

Performance Review

  • Emerging Markets (EM) performance in the fourth quarter was challenging. The asset class faced headwinds following a series of geopolitical events, starting with the election of Donald Trump as US president in November and followed by political uncertainty in South

