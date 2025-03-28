Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE:SKYH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Francisco Gonzalez - CFO

Michael Schmitt - Chief Accounting Officer

Tal Keinan - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sky Harbour 2024 Year-End Earnings Call and Webinar. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Francisco Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gonzalez, you may begin your conference.

Francisco Gonzalez

Thank you, Abby. Hello, and welcome to the 2024 fourth quarter and full year results investor conference call and webcast for the Sky Harbour Group Corporation. We have also invited our bondholder investors in our borrowing subsidiary, Sky Harbour Capital to join and participate on this call.

Before we begin, I've been asked by counsel to note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this and next year's earnings. Some of the information that will be discussed today contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management assumptions, which may or may not come true, and you should refer to the language on Slides 1 and 2 of this presentation as well as our SEC filings for a description of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we assume no obligation to update any such statements. So now let's get started.

The team with us this afternoon, you know from our prior webcast, our CEO and Chair of the Board, Tal Keinan; our Treasurer, Tim Herr, our Chief Accounting Officer, Mike Schmitt; our Accounting Manager, Tori Petro. We also have Andreas Frank, our recently promoted Assistant