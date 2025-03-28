Lululemon Q4 2024 Earnings Update

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
540 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Since its IPO back in 2007, Lululemon always posted double-digit revenue growth every single year.
  • After three quarters of anemic growth in the US, Lulu managed to post MSD growth in the US in 4Q’24.
  • In 4Q’24, Lulu’s operating margin was more or less flat YoY in the Americas, but China and RoW margins were comfortably up.
  • After last year’s uninspiring growth in the US, I came to 2025 hoping Lulu’s US business will pick up the pace this year as they introduce more newness to their products.

Lululemon’s Vancouver headquarters (Store Support Centre) in Vancouver, BC, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Since its IPO back in 2007, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) always posted double-digit revenue growth every single year. While there was plenty of skepticism throughout 2024, they managed to eke out double-digit growth last year. But 2025 topline guidance of 5-7% implies the

This article was written by

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
540 Followers
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.

Recommended For You

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
LULU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News