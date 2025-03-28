First things first, admittedly, in my last analysis of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) I attested that "The Ship Has Sailed". Indeed, the high-alpha ship has, and it's the primary reason why my rating for Super Micro stock
Super Micro: The Dust Has Settled And A Comeback Is Coming (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Historic accounting issues and OEM competition loom, but AI tailwinds, mid-range server adoption, and cost optimization power a Moderate Buy stance with a $50–$60 target.
- Vertically integrated manufacturing, customizable GPUs, and global expansion signal robust top-line prospects, tempered by uncertain supplier ties and potential share commoditization.
- Despite not ranking top among AI plays, moderate margins, scaling operations, and ongoing HPC adoption imply a 25–37% upside, assuming stable EPS growth and limited accounting risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.