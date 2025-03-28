A Growth Revival: The Start Of European Exceptionalism?

Mar. 28, 2025 3:40 AM ET, , ,
Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Germany, which makes up about a third of Euro area GDP, is poised to lift broader European growth through its fiscal expansion.
  • Germany’s planned fiscal expansion remains uncertain in timing and composition, but its scale suggests lasting economic impact.
  • While the last few weeks may represent a game-changing moment in Europe’s economic history, investors should be skeptical that it has sufficiently raised Europe’s outlook such that it can genuinely challenge the U.S. exceptionalism theme.

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels

Travel_Motion

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

At the start of the year, U.S. exceptionalism, which has prevailed for over a decade, was widely expected to persist. Since then, however, several factors have coincided to test the U.S. exceptionalism theme.

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWG--
iShares MSCI Germany ETF
FGM--
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
DAX--
Global X DAX Germany ETF
FLGR--
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News