7 Reasons Why U.S. Exceptionalism Is Only Being Challenged, Not Overtaken, By Europe

Summary

  • In recent months, European markets have staged an impressive run of outperformance relative to the United States.
  • At the turn of the year, European valuations were flagging as very cheap relative to their own history.
  • The upgrade to Germany’s medium-term forecasts is quite meaningful amid a potential for a boost to the long-term GDP growth rate if the newly relaxed fiscal approach inspires deep structural reforms.
  • Despite current headwinds, the U.S. continues to stand apart in terms of long-term productivity, innovation, and growth potential – especially in the absence of meaningful structural reform in Europe.

sign Euro on the map

rommma/iStock via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

In recent months, European markets have staged an impressive run of outperformance relative to the United States. What began as a tactical move by investors to capitalize on valuation asymmetries has

