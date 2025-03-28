Diversification across different asset classes has become more important in today's economic environment, especially when investment horizons are less than ten years. Both the long-term and short-term effects of Trump's economic policies are very uncertain, which makes having some diversification into
FLXR: A Core Bond Holding For Buy-And-Hold ETF Investors
Summary
- Diversification across asset classes is prudent in today's uncertain economic environment. FLXR can be a strong core bond holding in passive buy-and-hold portfolios.
- FLXR outperforms passive bond ETFs like AGG and BND due to the nature of bond indices weighting allocations by issuance rather than quality.
- FLXR's different allocations, particularly an increase in mortgage-backed securities and a decrease in U.S. treasury assets have lowered volatility and offered better returns compared to other active bond funds.
- Active management is always a risk, but FLXR's results justify a buy rating, and this risk can be mitigated by diversifying across different management teams.
