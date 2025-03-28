Since my initial coverage in July last year, MINISO Group (MNSO) has experienced a rollercoaster ride. The stock plunged almost 20% in two days in September after the company announced acquiring a big stake in China’s struggling
Miniso Group: Attractive Valuation After Q4 Results, Upgrade To 'Buy'
Summary
- MINISO Group's stock experienced volatility, but is now considered undervalued with promising growth potential, leading to an upgrade to a 'buy' rating.
- Q4 2024 earnings showed 23% revenue growth and 20% adjusted net income growth, driven by new store launches and strong overseas performance.
- Key concerns include declining SSSG in China, potential U.S. tariff impacts, Yonghui Supermarket's financial drag, and Top Toy brand's shareholder issues.
- Despite near-term headwinds, MNSO's attractive valuation and growth prospects support a 40% upside, with a near-term price target of $25.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNSO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.