Bitcoin: Sell Trump, Buy The Fed

Mar. 28, 2025 5:54 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) CryptoBTC-USD
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin's price reacts to global macro conditions, not just US government actions; focus on Federal Reserve guidance and global central banks for investment decisions.
  • Recent Fed announcements, including slowing Quantitative Tightening, are bullish for Bitcoin; historical trends suggest a potential rally starting in April.
  • Technical analysis indicates Bitcoin could reach $120,000, supported by key EMAs and RSI reset; the current sell-off presents a buying opportunity.
  • Risks include the unwinding of the yen carry trade, which could impact US assets and Bitcoin. Overall, I remain long-term bullish on Bitcoin.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Wooden signpost - buy, hold, sell

3D_generator

Thesis Summary

In spite of numerous catalysts provided by the current administration, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down over 20% from its all-time high and has been trading in a tight range for weeks.

It seems like whenever President Trump

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
23.28K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News