Bitfarms: ATM Exhaustion And Debt On The Horizon

Mike Fay
5.46K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Bitfarms' stock has plummeted nearly 50% in five months, underperforming peers, with a 65% drop from November highs.
  • Q4-24 results show a 21% YoY revenue increase, but a 2% gross margin and a $16.4 million operating loss due to rising costs.
  • Bitfarms sold its Paraguay mine for $85 million to HIVE Digital, reducing future capex needs by $325 million, and is pivoting to HPC/AI compute.
  • Despite a challenging year, Bitfarms aims to diversify and grow in the more profitable HPC/AI space, with feasibility study results expected in Q2.
  • The balance sheet liquidity is likely highly reliant on Bitcoin's valuation after settling outstanding loans from the stronghold purchase.
Vintage crypto currency mining CPU

matejmo

In the time since my last Bitfarms (BITF) article for Seeking Alpha in October, the stock has fallen by nearly 50% in just five months and drastically under-performed similarly sized peers in the sector:

My last two articles covering the

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5.46K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BITF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BITF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITF
--
BITF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News