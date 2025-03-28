Shares in fledgling children's apparel retailer The Children's Place (PLCE) have experienced roller coaster price performance over the past twelve months. In large part, due to heavy short interest
The Children's Place: Tread Carefully Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- PLCE stock surged on well-received quarterly results last September, but shares in the children's apparel retailer have since coughed back the bulk of these gains.
- Yet while uncertainty about the company's turnaround has increased over the past six months, shares have inched higher, ahead of The Children's Place's scheduled April 11 earnings release.
- A post-earnings return to PLCE's 52-week high, more than double current price levels, isn't out of the question, but various factors suggest it's highly uncertain this happens.
- PLCE is a cautious buy at the current level, but not as a wager on earnings. Rather, as a longer-term bet on earnings stabilization.
