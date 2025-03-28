The momentum factor has undergone some serious volatility over the past handful of months. I was bullish on the Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) last fall, and the product went on to sport nice gains through the middle
VFMO: Sticking With The Vanguard Momentum Strategy Amid Sector Rotation
Summary
- The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has experienced recent volatility, but remains a buy due to its valuation and emerging relative strength.
- VFMO's assets under management have grown significantly, and it offers a low expense ratio and attractive PEG ratio despite recent performance issues.
- The ETF has a diversified portfolio with significant exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, and a shift towards value stocks is expected.
- Technically, VFMO faces resistance at $160 and shows mixed signals, but a favorable seasonal trend and potential Q2 rally provide optimism.
