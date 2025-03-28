What Does 'Made In America' Mean?

Start your engines

The clock is ticking down to "Liberation Day," or the date on which President Trump will implement a slew of tariffs, including newly announced ones this week for the auto industry. Starting on April 2, the U.S. will apply a 25% tariff to imported passenger vehicles and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components). It's an announcement that has rattled the car industry, which has spent decades integrating supply chains with Canada and Mexico, as well as elsewhere across the globe.



Under the microscope: Tracking how much of a car is "Made in America" is a complicated endeavor and can sometimes lead to surprising discoveries. There are many stages of production that cover the thousands of parts that go into a vehicle, including the raw material procurement, melting and castings, parts manufacturing and finishing, and quality control and testing. It's not just the final assembly of components, or installing them into a vehicle, which is what most people think about when picturing auto manufacturing and production.



When factoring in all of these supply chains and parts, one might find "foreign" companies - like Honda (HMC) in Alabama and Toyota (TM) in Kentucky - that "make" cars which might be more "American" than some vehicles produced by Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). And then, of course, there is Tesla (TSLA). The EV maker has notable final assembly facilities in California and Texas, and might benefit from the new tariffs, though it also sources motor and battery parts, raw materials, and components, outside of the U.S.



Fine print: The newly signed tariff order appears to recognize some of these complexities, and while it may make a dent in the closely aligned supply chains with Canada and Mexico, the complex logistics systems won't be totaled (at least initially). "USMCA-compliant automobile parts will remain tariff-free until the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, establishes a process to apply tariffs to their non-U.S. content," according to the White House Fact Sheet. "Importers of automobiles under the USMCA will be given the opportunity to certify their U.S. content and systems will be implemented such that the 25% tariff will only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content."