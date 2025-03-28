Segro: Leaning Towards Data Centers For Growth

Mar. 28, 2025 7:45 AM ETSEGRO Plc (SEGXF) StockSEGXF
Euro Invest
143 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Segro's investment in converting a London warehouse into a 56 MW data center will be 10x the rental, leveraging existing assets for higher returns.
  • The joint venture with Pure Data Centers minimizes construction costs and power supply constraints, enhancing Segro's asset yield and diversification.
  • Segro's conservative leverage, strong tenant base, and continued EPS growth position it well despite market challenges, making it a solid investment.
  • The 28% discount to NAV and expected market recovery present significant upside potential, justifying a Buy rating for Segro shares.

Equipment in server room

Erik Isakson

Thesis

Segro (OTCPK:SEGXF) has announced a significant data center investment in London, a move that will double the asset yield in an industry struggling with tight margins and slow growth. I believe Industrial and logistics asset managers are

This article was written by

Euro Invest
143 Followers
Sleuthing undervalued companies across continents. Value and Income are critical to my contrarian investing thesis.I typically favor a shareholder-friendly management team.15+ years of researching the US and European markets.I am associated with BioCGT Investor, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEGXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SEGXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEGXF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News