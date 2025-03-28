American Airlines (AAL) plummeted during the market correction from February to March. The stock is down 35% so far in 2025 and now trades at a seemingly low forward "P/E" of 5.6X. Yet, it has a high short interest of 9.2%. Many speculators
American Airlines: Industry Profits Will Fall Until Consolidation Limits Competition
Summary
- Although American Airlines has fallen by around 40% from its recent peak, its enterprise value is down only around 11-12%.
- Like most large airlines, American has seen its operating margins compress in the long run due to excessive supply and demand competition over the past decade.
- Of the largest four US Airlines, American likely has the highest risk of bankruptcy in a recession event, mitigated by the potential for government intervention or a merger.
- Recent economic data show that air travel demand has stagnated and may decline, given the sharp decline in consumer economic stability.
- I would avoid most airline stocks as long-term investments until the industry faces a consolidation wave that limits excessive competition among the 'Big Four.'
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.