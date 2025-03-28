EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Coffee to get pricier as companies pass on costs to consumers. (00:22) CoreWeave (CRWV) sets IPO listing price at $40, less than its earlier midpoint estimate of $51. (02:02) Levi Strauss (LEVI) in talks to sell Dockers brand to Marquee - report. (03:26)

You’ve heard a lot about the increase in the price of eggs in recent months but what about the juice that keeps you going every morning. No, not OJ, a cup of joe.

Reuters reported that you may soon have to pay up to 25% more for coffee, as companies such as Lavazza, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), and JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) are reportedly in talks with retailers to raise prices to pass on the costs from surging arabica prices to consumers.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, world coffee prices jumped to a multi-year high in 2024.

Production has been impacted by prolonged dry weather and drought in Brazil and Vietnam, as well as heavy rains in Indonesia. Brazil and Vietnam together account for nearly 50% of the world's coffee production.

Global prices for the higher quality arabica, favored in the roast and ground coffee market, soared 70% last year and gained another 20% so far in 2025.

Reg Watson, director of equity research at ING, told Reuters that retail prices could rise 15%-25%.

Dutch firm JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) said it would hike prices to absorb the costs from coffee inflation. Brazilian roaster 3 Coracoes reportedly raised roast and ground prices by 14.3% in March, after hikes of 11% in January and 10% in December.

Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), which raised prices last June and October, said it expects another hike in the first half of the next fiscal year.

CoreWeave (CRWV) set its initial public offering price at $40, less than its earlier estimate, selling 37.5M shares for $1.5B, on Thursday night.

The offering comprises 36.59M shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the firm and 910K shares to be sold by existing stockholders.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares.

The stock goes live on the Nasdaq this morning under the ticker CRWV. The offering is expected to close on March 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The artificial intelligence hyperscaler expected a midpoint of $51 per share, according to a filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With the company planning to sell 47M shares, it would have generated $2.4B at the midpoint.

However, the company downsized to incentivize investors. The reduction in share volume and value was also related to recent stock market volatility, according to Bloomberg. This gives it a valuation around $20B.

Seeking Alpha reached out to CoreWeave for comment.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a backer of CoreWeave, was expected to buy $250M worth of shares at $40 each, according to various reports. Nvidia owned about 6% of the company before this reported haul.

Marquee Brands is in exclusive discussions with Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) to purchase the Dockers brand.

If a transaction with Marquee doesn't happen, there are other buyers, including Authentic Brands, which could come in and do a deal for the Dockers brand, according to a Women's Wear Daily report on Thursday, which cited unidentified sources. The timing of a potential deal wasn't clear, though Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to report its Q1 results on April 7.

Marquee couldn't be reached for comment by Women's Wear Daily and Levi’s declined to comment Thursday.

The report comes after Levi Strauss (LEVI) announced in October that it was considering strategic alternatives for its Dockers brand, which could result in a sale.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is flat at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.5% at $85,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) -11% – Shares fell despite a strong Q4, as disappointing guidance and weaker-than-expected same-store sales overshadowed earnings.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Personal Income and Outlays

10:00 am Consumer Sentiment

12:15 pm Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr will participate in a "Banking Policy" discussion before the 2025 Banking Institute event hosted by the University of North Carolina Law School.

3:45 pm Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will moderate"U.S. Housing Finance Policy" panel before the Third Annual Georgia Tech-Atlanta Fed Household Finance Conference.

