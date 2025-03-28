Over the last nine months since we last took a look at them, plucky little startup pharma Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been plugging along, releasing fresh rounds of data, business and clinical, that sent the
Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Now At Cruising Altitude
Summary
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals' stock has experienced volatility due to mixed clinical data, particularly from their lead asset soquelitinib's Phase 1 trial in atopic dermatitis.
- The company has promising developments, including a Phase 2 trial for autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome and potential solid tumor trials, but current data is inconclusive.
- Significant shareholder activity, including warrant exercises, has impacted stock price and ownership dynamics, with potential future dilution if more shares are issued.
- Given the current valuation and market uncertainties, we recommend a cautious approach, suggesting potential investment only if the news stays neutral-to-positive and the price pulls back a little more.
