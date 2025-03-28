The justification for Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) sky-high valuation has always been simple. Tesla has an unmatched EV business that is set to grow exponentially. Tesla would then be able to take the resulting exponentially growing
Tesla's Damaged Brand Has Doomed FSD And Optimus
Summary
- CEO Elon Musk's political controversies have severely damaged Tesla, Inc.’s EV brand, significantly reducing sales and alienating key customer demographics.
- Tesla’s technological advantage in EVs has diminished due to rapid improvements by competitors, particularly Chinese automakers like BYD.
- The decline in EV profitability threatens Tesla’s ability to fund ambitious projects like Full Self-Driving and Optimus robotics, leaving it disadvantaged against deep-pocketed rivals.
- Competitors such as Alphabet’s Waymo and Nvidia have substantial technological leads in autonomous driving and robotics, making Tesla’s path forward increasingly uncertain.
