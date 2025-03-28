CoreWeave: Rent Is Going Up, Get Out Now

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
Summary

Summary

  • CoreWeave, Inc., the cloud computing start-up that rents out Nvidia’s GPUs as a service, is hitting the stock market today, and we think it's gonna crash.
  • While in theory, the idea of renting Nvidia GPUs is nice, in practice, it's a recipe for disaster.
  • CoreWeave sits on 250,000 GPUs from last season's Hopper, which is already outdated with Blackwell and will become ancient next year.
  • This means that rent price will get seriously squeezed on these GPUs and CoreWeave which already is sitting on massive debt will struggle way more to see profit.
  • Not mention, Microsoft which accounted for 62% of CoreWeave's 2024 revenue, is rumored to be pulling back on agreements.
Melting dollar over fire

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is set to start trading today, March 28th; it's pitching itself as the first pure-play AI company to hit the stock exchange, and we think it'll hit it and crash.

