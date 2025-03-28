Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Hand - CEO

Matt Edelman - President & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Codera - Maxim Group

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Super League Enterprise, Inc. Q4 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host CEO, Ann Hand. Please go ahead.

Ann Hand

Good morning, everyone. You have us bright and early here on the West Coast. I want to start by saying that I'm excited about this call. I'm excited because you have a Super League team in front of you that is fired up. We have worked hard to build something of value and are committed to this objective.

While we face some challenges, some that all micro-caps have faced, some unique to our nascent industry, we are bullish on the opportunity to optimize our business model and deliver meaning shareholder value. And today allows us the opportunity to provide all of you with updates on important aspects of our strategy, operating model, and leadership.

So I'll dive in. As I just mentioned, the micro-cap and macro-economic headwinds along with some structural shifts in the Roblox ad ecosystem have challenged us, but it has not broken us, and we have responded. And this provides a lot of opportunity for our stock going forward as we have adapted. We have and are being assertive and fast. We have grit, resilience, and our confidence is supported by an actionable plan already underway.

While we've achieved plenty of success across hundreds of campaigns with blue chip brands, creating innovative technology