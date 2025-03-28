VinFast Auto: A High-Risk, High-Reward EV Play
Summary
- VinFast Auto has seen significant delivery growth, achieving 342% Y/Y in Q4'24, but continues to incur substantial losses.
- The EV maker is expanding globally and aims to double deliveries in 2025, potentially reducing operating losses over time.
- This year, VinFast Auto will continue to roll out new EV models and expand its dealer and service network in overseas markets.
- Despite initial market euphoria, VinFast Auto's valuation has declined, and shares are now trading 10% below their longer-term average price-to-revenue ratio.
- Investors should consider VinFast Auto as a speculative investment, given its impressive growth, but there is a high risk due to ongoing financial losses and the need to raise more capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFS, LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.