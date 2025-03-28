abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Aberdeen Asset Management
87 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund fell by 7.31% over the quarter but outperformed the benchmark by 57 basis points, driven by strong performance in Taiwan and Vietnam.
  • Key contributors included Accton Technology, Delta Electronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor, while Chinese equities faced mixed results amid muted investor sentiment.
  • Emerging market equities lagged developed markets due to higher tariffs, a strong US dollar, and political instability in South Korea and Brazil.
  • The outlook for emerging markets remains constructive, with structural tailwinds, fiscal and monetary discipline, and attractive valuations supporting a potential recovery.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

Fund performance

The Fund fell by 7.31% over the quarter, outpacing the benchmark by 57 basis points. 1

Performance

The latest available performance figures have been calculated net-of-fees in U.S. dollars for the period:

Cumulative and annualized total

This article was written by

Aberdeen Asset Management
87 Followers
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for clients. To achieve this, we offer a comprehensive range of investment capabilities, as well as the highest levels of service. Overall, we manage $669.1 billion* on behalf of clients in 80 countries. In managing these assets, we employ over 1,000 investment professionals and provide client support from over 40 client relationship offices globally. The Aberdeen Standard Investments brand was created in connection with the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life Plc on 14 August 2017 to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc.Follow us on our Thinking Aloud blog: https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/us/investor/insights-thinking-aloud*June 30, 2019

Recommended For You

About XAEFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XAEFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAEFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News