Well today's US data is only inflaming stagflation fears. The Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, has come in hotter than predicted at 0.4% month-on-month, while real personal spending comes in softer at just +0.1% MoM and January’s contraction
U.S. Stagflation Fears Rise Ahead Of Tariff Hit
Summary
- The core PCE deflator has come in hotter than predicted at 0.4% month-on-month, while real personal spending came in softer at just +0.1% MoM.
- Hot inflation and cooling consumer spending are trends that are likely to be intensified by President Trump's aggressive moves on tariffs and government spending cuts.
- Stagflation fears are rising and will constrain the Fed's ability to cut rates further.
