Income up strongly, with spending positive – but core inflation a bit hotter than expected.February income grew at a strong 0.8 percent pace, while personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was up by a solid 0.4 percent. January PCE was revised upward to a smaller decline, and, on
February Personal Income And Spending (And PCE Inflation)
Summary
- February income grew at a strong 0.8 percent pace, while personal consumption expenditures were up by a solid 0.4 percent.
- The overall PCE price index rose by 0.3 percent for the month, but the core PCE price index (removing the volatile food and energy components) accelerated to a monthly gain of 0.4 percent – above predictions of 0.3 percent.
- There is still lots of data to come before the FOMC’s next meeting in early May, but today’s data on income/spending and inflation suggests that the Fed can remain on the sidelines for a while longer.
