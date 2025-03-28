Intel: New CEO, Same Old Game Plan

  • Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as CEO, continuing Gelsinger's foundry strategy, which I believe is doomed to fail and a red flag for investors.
  • Intel's x86 architecture struggles with power efficiency compared to ARM, and the foundry strategy aims to mitigate this disadvantage.
  • Intel's 18A process faces delays and won't achieve high volume production until 2026, failing to leap ahead of TSMC's N2 process.
  • The combination of Intel Foundry and Products businesses is a prescription for continued losses.
Intel Headquarters

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has chosen Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Despite the fact that Tan criticized Pat Gelsinger and broke with the Intel Board, Tan has indicated that he will continue Gelsinger’s Foundry strategy. This should be a red flag

