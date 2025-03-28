abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

  • The abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund underperformed its benchmark due to stock selection and sector allocation, with Tesla, Amazon, and Meta Platforms as major detractors.
  • Lack of exposure to Nvidia benefited the Fund, while Broadcom and Goldman Sachs Group positively contributed due to AI prospects and Trump presidency expectations.
  • Global equity markets rose as investors grew optimistic about Trump's policies, despite concerns over inflation and slower GDP growth in the US and Europe.
  • The Fund remains focused on diversification and capital preservation amid unpredictable macroeconomic factors, with a cautious outlook on US recession risks and inflation.

Fund performance

The abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund underperformed its benchmark over the three-month period ending 31 January 2025 due to stock selection and, to a lesser extent, sector allocation.1

Cumulative and annualized total return as of January

