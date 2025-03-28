Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Goldowsky - Head of Investor Relations

Mike Novogratz - Founder & CEO

Tony Paquette - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Ferraro - Co-President, CIO & Manager

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler

Thomas Shinske - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mark Palmer - The Benchmark Company

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Mike Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright

Joe Flynn - Compass Point Research

Bill Papanastasiou - KBW

Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Galaxy Digital Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. Later, you have the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Goldowsky, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Goldowsky

Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call.

Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by our forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authority on SEDAR + and available on our website or in future filings we make with other securities regulators.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and will not be updated. In addition, none of the information on this call constitutes a recommendation, solicitation or offer by Galaxy or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, including Galaxy securities.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

Mike Novogratz

Good morning. Listen, we've got a lot to unpack today. I'm going to dive right in, but not before I tell you it's a beautiful day in New York