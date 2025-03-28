Harrow Inc.: Roll The Dice For Strong Upside Prospects As Earnings Ramp

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Harrow, Inc. is a speculative buy, with potential trading gains from the $20s to the $30s, and long-term growth prospects.
  • The company reported strong Q4 growth, with an 84% revenue increase and improved gross profit margins, driven by key products IHEEZO and VEVYE.
  • Harrow's 2025 revenue guidance is bullish, expecting over $280 million, a 40% increase, supported by the VEVYE Access for All program.
  • With a compelling valuation and potential EPS growth into 2026, HROW stock is a strong speculative trade, especially with upcoming MELT-300 developments.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is a name that has once again caught our eye after several months of a selloff. Folks, we pegged this as a speculative trade last summer in the high $30s. The stock ran

Selloff got you down? We are thriving during it at BAD BEAT Investing

We have the right high-conviction picks that have done well in this selloff. We also have pinpointed areas to buy during the correction. Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach! Act not and save a big 20% off the service with this link.

There is a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Win with ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
42.86K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HROW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HROW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HROW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HROW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News