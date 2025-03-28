Western Asset GSM 5-Year Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The economy remained largely resilient and inflation continued to moderate, although it remained higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
  • Sector allocation did not meaningfully impact the strategy’s relative performance during the quarter.
  • Services inflation remains elevated, but wage pressures are abating as job markets soften and service sector demand is slowing.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (12/31/1993)

Western Asset GSM 5-Year Portfolios - Pure GROSS

-1.75

