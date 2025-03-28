Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYASF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX:AYASF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Salisha Ilyas - Investor Relations Officer

Benoit La Salle - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk - Chief Financial Officer

Elias Elias - Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer

David Lalonde - Vice President, Exploration

Raphael Beaudoin - Vice President, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance

Operator

Good morning. I will now turn the call over to Salisha Ilyas, Aya Gold and Silver's Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Salisha Ilyas

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone who has joined Aya's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Here with me today, we have Benoit La Salle, President and CEO; Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, Chief Financial Officer; Elias Elias, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer; and David Lalonde, Vice President of Exploration.

We will be referring to a presentation on this conference call which is available via the webcast, and it is also posted on our website. As we will be making forward-looking statements during the call, please refer to the cautionary notes included in the presentation, news release and MD&A, as well as the risk factors included in our annual information form.

Technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Raphael Beaudoin, Aya's Vice President of Operations; and David Lalonde, Aya's Vice President of Exploration, both of whom are Aya's qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral projects. I would also like to remind everyone that our presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Benoit La Salle. Benoit?

Benoit La Salle

Salisha, thank you very much. Welcome, everybody. Welcome to this Q4 and full